Fijiana XV wins Global Series title

The Vodafone Fijiana XV are champions of the WXV Global Series after narrowly defeating the Netherlands 20-17 last night.

Fiji raced to a 10-0 lead after tries from Ivamere Rokowati and Varanisese Qoro inside the opening 20 minutes.

Japan answered before halftime through Nami Asari, with Maiko Nishi converting to make it 10-7 at the break.

The Fijiana added another try early in the second half when Aqela Raitubu crossed in the 50th minute, putting Fiji 15-7 ahead.

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Japan responded six minutes later through Asuka Kuge, but Fiji’s defence stood firm in the closing stages to protect the three-point lead right to the sound of the full time hooter.