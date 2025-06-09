12 injured in Korolevu road accident

[Photo: SUPPLIED/National Fire Authority]

The National Fire Authority is urging motorists to take greater care on the roads following a serious accident involving two vehicles at Votua Lailai Village in Korolevu.

One of the vehicles sustained severe damage to its front passenger compartment, trapping one occupant inside.

Firefighters from the Korolevu Fire Station used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the occupant, who was taken to Sigatoka Hospital for treatment.

According to NFA, 12 people were involved in the collision, with several injured and taken to hospital before firefighters arrived.

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NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says road safety is a shared responsibility and drivers must understand the consequences of their actions.

The Authority is reminding motorists to observe speed limits, avoid distractions and ensure all passengers are properly restrained.