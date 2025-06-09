Kiran warns against blaming online abuse victims

[Photo: FILE]

Children facing abuse online may stay silent if they fear being blamed or having their phones taken away.

Parents are being urged to respond with support, not anger, when a child speaks up.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the first reaction from parents can determine whether a child feels safe enough to seek help again.

She made the comments during a Ganesh Utsav discussion on children’s online safety.

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Kiran says for a child facing harm online, speaking up can take courage.

“When a child gathers courage to disclose online harm, please respond humbly and supportively. We have to train ourselves, because if our first reaction is anger, blame or

immediately confiscating the device, we punish them for being the victims. We must ensure that a child’s fear of punishment never prevents them from seeking help when they are in danger.”

Kiran says parents should keep conversations about online safety open and ongoing, rather than waiting for a problem to arise.

“It is important to talk openly and consistently with our children about the real benefits and dark risks of internet.”

Online Safety Commission Outreach Manager Samuela Finau says parents can start by showing genuine interest in what their children do online.

The Minister says the message is simple, building trust at home could help children speak up before online harm becomes more serious.