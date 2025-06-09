State seeks to destroy cocaine

[Photo: File]

The State has applied to the High Court in Ba for permission to destroy the drugs seized in the $3billion Vatia drug case before the matter goes to trial in February and March next year.

State Prosecutor John Rabuku made the application during the hearing today.

Defence lawyers have been given 14 days to confirm whether they consent to the destruction or intend to raise objections.

During today’s hearing, all accused pleaded not guilty to all charges relating to the alleged importation, storage, transportation and transfer of illicit drugs, possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, and destruction of evidence.

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Five related cases in the Vatia drug matter were consolidated earlier this month after the State told the court the same witnesses are expected to give evidence across the cases.

The State has indicated it will call 129 witnesses.

The case relates to the seizure of about 2.6 tonnes of cocaine at Vatia Wharf in Tavua in January.

The drugs were estimated to have a street value of about $3 billion if sold in Australia.

Several people have previously been granted immunity in relation to the case, while others remain before the court facing charges connected to the alleged importation, possession and conspiracy to import the drugs.

The matter is adjourned to October 15.