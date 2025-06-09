Tabuya urges stronger ocean protection

[Photo: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji is calling for Rights of Nature approaches that protect ecosystems while respecting the Pacific communities whose lives depend on them.

Minister Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya made this call during a meeting with Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network Founder in New York.

WECAN and Ocean Vision Legal have come together to advocate for UN Declaration on the Rights of Nature.

The meeting discussed how legal protections for nature could strengthen ocean protection, biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.

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Tabuya says despite the many international agreements and bodies addressing environmental issues, comprehensive protection for the ocean remains a challenge.

She adds Fiji’s Pre-COP31 in Nadi will bring climate decision-makers to the Pacific and provide an opportunity to put small nations’ priorities at the center of the discussion.