New library boosts education

[Photo: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs/Facebook]

More than 10,000 books and reference materials are now available to the community following the opening of a new library in Suva.

The Fiji Sevashram Sangha Library was inaugurated today by Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh.

The library aims to provide greater access to learning, research and cultural knowledge.

The Ministry provided nearly $15,000 through its Multi-Ethnic Grant Programme to help establish the library.

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Singh says the initiative supports the Government’s efforts to promote education, cultural preservation and community development.

The library will also provide a space for people to access information and expand their knowledge.

The Ministry says supporting community-based organisations in education and cultural initiatives can also strengthen social cohesion.

The new library is expected to give students, researchers, and community members more opportunities to learn and access reference materials.