Hulu and Disney+ ad-free plans see price increases

Disney+ logo. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Disney, opens new tab will raise prices on several streaming subscriptions, including its flagship ad-free Disney+ plan, Bloomberg ​News reported, citing people familiar ‌with the matter.

Major streaming platforms have steadily increased subscription prices and rolled out advertising-backed plans as they look ​to drive revenue growth, offset rising content ​costs and improve the profitability of their digital ⁠businesses.

The monthly price of ad-free Disney+ will ​rise by $2.50, or 13%, to $21.49, according to the report. ​Disney is expected to begin notifying customers of the changes as early as Wednesday.

The price of Hulu without advertising ​will also increase by $2.50 per month, while the ​monthly cost of an ad-free Disney+ and Hulu bundle will ‌rise ⁠by $2 to $21.99, Bloomberg reported.

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Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company will also raise the price of standalone ad-supported Disney+ ​and Hulu subscriptions ​by 50 ⁠cents to $12.49 a month, Bloomberg said. The price of the ad-supported Disney+ ​and Hulu bundle will remain unchanged at $12.99 ​per ⁠month.

Last week, Disney named Karandeep Anand its first chief technology officer and elevated Adam Smith to lead its ⁠streaming business, ​as the company sharpens its ​focus on Disney+, Hulu and technology across its entertainment operations.