Ditoka pushes Pacific climate priorities ahead

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka has raised Pacific Leaders’ priorities regarding the Pacific Resilience Facility ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

Minister Ditoka met with Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Motegi Toshimitsu, on the margins of UNGA81 at the United Nations today.

Ditoka acknowledged Japan’s first financial contribution of nearly $FJD 7,000, as well as its ongoing commitment to strengthening climate and disaster resilience in Pacific

Island Countries and supporting the implementation of the 2050 Strategy of the Blue Pacific Continent.

During the bilateral meeting, Ditoka acknowledged Japan’s consistent engagement and support for Fiji’s development priorities, including health cooperation, climate resilience, economic security and sustainable development.

Ditoka also acknowledged Japan’s pledge to the Pacific Resilience Facility, which will assist Pacific communities in combating climate change through mitigation and adaptation measures.

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The 6th PALM Ministerial Interim meeting will held in December this year as a preparatory meeting for the main 11th PALM Meeting, which will be held in Yokohama, Japan, in 2027.

Minister Ditoka said Fiji looks forward to working with the Japanese government in the lead-up to the meeting.