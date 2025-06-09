Lautoka looking to build on momentum

Members of the Lautoka Maroons side after their win over Tailevu on Saturday.

Lautoka Maroons will be looking to maintain their momentum after securing their second win in the Skipper Cup competition last weekend.

Locks Viliame Senileba says their victory over Tailevu on Saturday was a reflection of his teammates’ hard work and commitment, but he also believes divine intervention played a part.

Despite currently sitting in ninth place on the points table, Senileba is confident the team has what it takes to work its way into the top eight and maintain its place in the competition.

Reflecting on their weekend clash, he says there are still several areas the team needs to improve.

Article continues after advertisement

These include their running lines and set-pieces, with the Maroons set to spend the next few days addressing those weaknesses ahead of their next match against Taveuni on Saturday.

“We wouldn’t have been able to walk away with the win if it wasn’t for God’s help. We still have a lot of areas to work on before our next game. So we will go back now and work on our weaknesses and see how we can be better this weekend.”

Taveuni will host Lautoka at the Wairiki School Grounds at 3pm.