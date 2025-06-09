Ayurveda complements modern healthcare

[Photo: Ministry of Health/Facebook]

Ayurveda is being recognized as a potential complement to modern healthcare, with the Health Minister stressing the importance of using traditional medicine responsibly.

Speaking at Fiji’s 11th Ayurveda Day celebration in Suva, Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted Ayurveda’s focus on preventive healthcare, healthy living and overall well-being.

He says the ancient practice takes a holistic approach by linking diet, exercise, lifestyle, mental health and the environment.

Dr Lalabalavu says these principles remain relevant in encouraging people to take greater responsibility for their health and prevent illness.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he stresses that Ayurveda should complement, rather than replace, evidence-based modern healthcare.

He says traditional treatments should be used responsibly and under the guidance of qualified practitioners.

The Minister says greater research, education and international cooperation can help strengthen the responsible use of Ayurveda.

The 11th Ayurveda Day was organised by the High Commission of India to Fiji at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Suva.

This year’s theme, “Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow,” focuses on the role of preventive healthcare and sustainable wellness.