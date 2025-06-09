Lautoka ready for national Netball showdown

[File Photo]

Lautoka will become the centre of Fiji’s netball scene this weekend, with some of the country’s best domestic teams set to battle for honours at the Crest National Netball Championships.

The two-day tournament, organised by Netball Fiji and sponsored by Goodman Fielder through its Crest Chicken brand, gets underway today at the Lautoka Multi-Purpose Courts.

Teams from around the country will compete across the Major and Minor Grades, with players expected to put their best foot forward in what promises to be a highly competitive national tournament.

For Netball Fiji, the championships are also an important step in strengthening the pathway from community and club competition to the representative level and eventually the Crest Fiji Pearls.

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Netball Fiji Transition Oversight Committee Chairperson Vasiti Vugakoto says strong domestic competition remains the foundation of the national pathway.

“Our national pathway must begin with strong domestic competition. The Crest National Championships give our players an important platform to compete, develop, and showcase their talent.”

The tournament will also allow coaches, selectors and officials to assess players in a competitive national environment, while identifying emerging talent for the next level.

With teams travelling from across Fiji, Lautoka is expected to be buzzing with netball action as players look to make their mark on the national stage.

Netball Fiji is encouraging families and supporters to head down to the Lautoka Multi-Purpose Courts, with free admission throughout the championships.

The Crest National Netball Championships starts today and will conclude tomorrow.