Rewa turn BOG lessons into FMF IDC focus

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Rewa is using the lessons from its Extra Battle of the Giants final defeat as motivation heading into the FMF Inter-District Championship next month.

The Delta side will face a tough challenge in Pool B, alongside Labasa, Suva and Nasinu.

Rewa coach Priyant Manu says the pool presents another demanding test, particularly with Labasa finishing second in the league and Suva and Nasinu showing strong form at the BOG.

With little time between the two major tournaments, Manu says preparations have continued at a steady pace, with the team having only a three-day break following the BOG.

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The coach believes Rewa’s defeat to Ba in the BOG final has also provided valuable lessons that the team can take into the FMF IDC.

“Our loss to Ba was a lesson. We have learned a lot from losing. We will work on that because we played well in the tournament, but we were a bit down in the final.”

Rewa will now look to address those shortcomings while maintaining the positives from its BOG campaign.

Manu says the opening match will be particularly important as the side looks to build momentum in a difficult pool.

The coach believes a strong start could set the tone for Rewa’s campaign as they chase another major tournament title before the domestic football season comes to a close.

The FMF IDC kicks off on the 6th of next month in Suva.