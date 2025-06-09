Lula holds narrow lead over Flavio Bolsonaro in new poll

source: Reuters
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has maintained a two-percentage-point lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, his main challenger, in a potential runoff ahead of October’s election, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.
In a simulated runoff, Lula would receive 47% of the vote compared with 45% for Bolsonaro. A previous Datafolha poll last week had Lula leading Bolsonaro by 46% to 44%.
The result also represents a technical tie as it falls within the poll’s margin of error of 2 percentage points.
In a first-round scenario, Lula leads with 40% of the vote, followed by Bolsonaro (36%), Augusto Cury (5%), Ronaldo Caiado (4%) and Renan Santos (3%).
The previous poll showed the leftist president with 39% against the right-wing senator’s 36%.
Senator Bolsonaro is the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting to overturn his 2022 election defeat to Lula.
If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the first round, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff.
Datafolha surveyed 2,002 people between September 22-23.