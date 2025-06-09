CDD welcomes stronger safeguards on powers

[Photo: File]

The Centre for Democracy and Dialogue describes the 2026 draft Constitution as a significant improvement on Fiji’s 2013 Constitution in placing stronger limits on government power and protecting citizens’ rights.

CDD Chief Executive Nilesh Lal says the draft introduces clearer constitutional restraints on executive power, strengthens independent institutions and improves protections for rights and freedoms.

He says the draft also includes several progressive features from the Yash Ghai draft, including a two-term limit for the Prime Minister and a constitutional cap on Cabinet size.

“It also creates a more independent appointments architecture for constitutional and independent State institutions, strengthens the Public Service Commission, provides a clearer and stronger test for limiting rights, strengthens judicial independence, mandates caretaker conventions, and places greater restrictions on the use of expedited legislation.”

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Lal says the draft also places greater restrictions on the use of expedited legislation and introduces caretaker conventions.

He says the proposals also include retaining the four-year parliamentary term, secularism and equal citizenship.

However, CDD has also identified what it describes as “serious regressions and problematic provisions” in the draft.

He says it is important to recognise both the improvements and areas of concern as public discussion on the proposed Constitution continues.