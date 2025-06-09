Fear keeps child abuse hidden: Kiran

[Photo: File]

More than 16,000 cases of child abuse were reported to the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection in the last thirteen years.

Speaking at a discussion on children’s online safety during Ganesh Utsav, Minister Sashi Kiran said the ministry recorded 16,770 cases during that period, including 5,329 cases of severe neglect.

She says Fiji also recorded about 4,000 child sexual offence cases between 2020 and 2024.

Kiran says the reported figures may not show the full extent of abuse.

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“There are many, many other child sexual abuse cases that are never reported because of fear and also because people who abuse these children are known to their family and it’s hidden. Shockingly, 63% of all reported sexual offences in our country are committed against children, including infants under the age of 5 and mostly perpetrators are known or related to the victims.”

Kiran says children can also face abuse online while sitting at home with their families and is urging parents to understand the risks and speak openly with their children.

“We have to urge families across Fiji to take proactive, powerful steps in our households and create awareness on dangers. We’re talking about online today, but you all know that there’s HIV, there’s dangerous drugs, and of course, the online violence. It has been said already, but I will say it again.It is important to talk openly and consistently with our children about the real benefits and dark risks of internet.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Online Safety Commission Outreach Manager, Samuela Finau.