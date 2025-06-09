Vamarasi leads FIPRA Awards night

[Photo: Vasenai Soqo]

Liz Vamarasi stole the spotlight at the 2026 FIPRA Awards, taking home three major awards as Fiji’s music industry celebrated its artists, composers and rising talent.

Vamarasi won Best iTaukei Song for “Burotukula”, Most Popular Song for “Rawai” and Most Popular Music Video for “Wasea”.

The 2026 awards were held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, recognising achievements across Fiji’s music industry. FIPRA says the awards celebrate the creativity, talent and contribution of local songwriters and composers.

FIPRA Board Chairman Isireli Gumatua says every composition carries the time, talent and personal story of its creator.

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He says the industry is evolving rapidly, including with the emergence of AI-generated music, making it increasingly important to protect creativity and authenticity.

Gumatua says an award should be seen as recognition of an artist’s work, rather than the end of their journey.

Vamarasi, who received her first FIPRA nominations this year, says she did not expect to walk away with three awards.

Other major winners included Paradise Rootz, who won Artist of the Year and Best Composition for Kavoro.

Kuki received the International Achievement Award, while InsideOut won Best English Song for Wele.

Freestyle rapper Mr Sam won Best Hip Hop Song for Jeke Taniela, while Vude King Seru Serevi was recognised for his Outstanding Service to Fijian Music.

For Mr Sam, the award marks another step in a music journey that began in 2024 following the death of his father. He dedicated the recognition to his family, village of Verata and wife.

The awards also highlighted the growing space for young artists, with Vamarasi acknowledging the women who inspired her journey, including Laisa Vulakoro, Georgina Ledua and Seru Serevi.

With new artists emerging and established musicians continuing to push boundaries, the 2026 FIPRA Awards have put the spotlight firmly on the talent shaping Fiji’s music industry.