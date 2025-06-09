Fiji sign language recognition pushed

[Photo: File]

Formal recognition of Fiji Sign Language as an official language is being pushed as the Government moves to strengthen the rights and inclusion of Deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

The Ministry of Social Protection says it will work with the Fiji Association of the Deaf on the request, which is being highlighted during International Week of Deaf People.

The Government says Deaf people continue to face barriers in accessing education, healthcare, employment and essential information, particularly outside Suva.

It says government institutions and service providers need to improve their ability to communicate with Deaf people through Fiji Sign Language, captions and other accessible methods.

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The Ministry also supports the Gospel School for the Deaf through grants, including funding for hostel operations and Early Childhood Education initiatives.

It says more needs to be done to ensure Deaf children have equal opportunities to learn, communicate and reach their full potential.

The Government is also encouraging ministries, local authorities, businesses and community organizations to make Deaf accessibility part of their planning and service delivery.

It says the lived experiences of Deaf people must help shape policies and services that affect their lives.