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Defence group eyes expansion

Bose Vavataga Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

September 24, 2026 5:06 pm

[Photo: Supplied]

The Pacific Response Group could take on a wider role, including stabilisation operations, as Pacific defence ministers push for closer regional security cooperation.

Speaking after the South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting, Fiji’s Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says members have advanced discussions on expanding the PRG beyond its current humanitarian assistance and disaster relief role.

Tikoduadua says the expansion would be carried out in phases, with countries first strengthening the group’s existing capabilities.

He says members also discussed closer cooperation in peacekeeping. Tikoduadua says the aim is to ensure Pacific forces can work together effectively when the region faces a crisis.

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“We discussed a number of lines of efforts related to peacekeeping cooperation, including coordinated peacekeeping training and exercises. We also discussed a legal framework for future SPADM deployments involving the PRG and agreed to commence formal negotiations on an SPADM Status of Forces Agreement.”

Australian Assistant Minister for Defence Peter Khalil says Australia remains committed to being a partner the Pacific can rely on.

“We are making investments and contributions into the relationships because we value those relationships. And the reason we value those relationships is because we have shared values, our belief in protecting our sovereignty, our independence as nations, a free and open Pacific.”

The Pacific Response Group (PRG) is essentially a multinational Pacific military capability designed to help countries respond to crises, especially natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.

It was established in 2024 through the South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting (SPDMM). Its members currently include Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Tonga and France, with Chile in a supporting role.

The South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting concluded today after discussions on regional defence cooperation, including the development of the Pacific Response Group. Australia will host the 2027 meeting.

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