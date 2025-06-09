China backs Fiji on climate resilience

[Photo: File]

China says it will continue supporting Fiji and other Pacific Island countries to strengthen their capacity to respond to climate change.

The commitment comes as Fiji and China look to deepen cooperation across several areas, including development, trade and investment.

Chinese embassy charge de affaires Wang Yuan says that climate resilience remains a key area of China’s cooperation with Fiji, alongside infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries

and tourism.

“Over the past 51 years, China-Fiji relations have maintained strong momentum. And over the past year, we have once again seen many highlights in various fields. Political mutual trust continues to grow.”

He says that China also wants to turn its growing political ties with Fiji into practical development projects.

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He notes that they are committed to turn dialogue and exchanges at different levels and across many field to deepen.

Chief of Protocol Kiti Temo says that Fiji says the partnership is already producing benefits for communities.

“The positive outcomes of this cooperation are reflected in the improved livelihoods of our people and stand as a testament to the strength and the vitality of the Fiji and People’s Republic of China partnership.”

Fiji and China have maintained diplomatic relations for 51 years, with both sides signaling further cooperation in areas including climate resilience and development.