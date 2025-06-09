Kamikamica warns media freedom could change

[Photo: Supplied]

The Coalition Government cannot guarantee that a future administration will maintain Fiji’s current media freedom environment.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica made the admission while speaking at the Pacific Islands News Association Summit in Savusavu this morning.

Kamikamica explained that the government has no way of guaranteeing that another government will continue with its approach to media freedom.

He said the current government chose to repeal the Media Industry Development Authority Act rather than amend it, allowing the industry to establish its own mechanisms.

Article continues after advertisement

“But I do hope that the current environment that we’ve created for media in Fiji is maintained as to whether we can ensure that another government comes in and does the same thing.”

Kamikamica says there are no plans at this stage to introduce further regulation of the media.

He said the government instead wants to maintain a relationship based on trust and direct engagement with media organisations.

Kamikamica says the government is, however, looking at issues including misinformation and disinformation, pornography and access to Facebook among young people.

“On the issue of misinformation and disinformation, I’m not across the detail, but I’m aware our online services commission is looking at some legal changes.”

On media sustainability, Kamikamica pointed out that the government has expanded the public service broadcasting grant across the wider media industry.

He says media organisations are facing financial pressure as advertising revenue shifts to digital platforms.

Kamikamica said the government also wants media organisations to remain responsible and accurate in their reporting.

He says the media has a responsibility to self-regulate, while government has a responsibility to ensure journalists have access to information.

The Deputy Prime Minister adds that Fiji’s current media environment has developed through trust, self-regulation and direct communication between government and the industry.

Kamikamica said maintaining free and viable media remains important as Fiji develops.