Rokotunidau’s bail decision delayed

Rokotunidau appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere this morning [Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The Suva High Court needs further documents before it can decide whether to revoke the bail of Saimoni Rokotunidau.

Rokotunidau appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere this morning.

He faces one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of illicit drugs. The charges relate to an incident at a police roadblock in Laqere, Nasinu.

Rokotunidau has pleaded not guilty to both charges. He has been further remanded in custody.

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The court was told his lawyer, Jerry Dinati, was not present.

Justice Tuiqereqere was informed that Dinati is attending his mother’s funeral.

The judge also noted that an affidavit is needed to explain Rokotunidau’s absence from previous court dates.

His production order has been extended.

The matter will return to the Suva High Court next Tuesday, when the court is expected to consider the required documents.