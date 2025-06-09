Doctors demand health plan accountability

[Photo: File]

Doctors are calling for greater accountability in the implementation of Fiji’s new Health Strategic Plan.

Former Fiji Medical Association President Dr Alipate Vakamocea says regular annual and financial reports are needed to show whether the plan is being delivered and how health funding is being used.

He says the public should have access to these reports so the Ministry of Health can be held accountable for its commitments.

Dr Vakamocea say the plan must be properly costed and resourced, with health professionals involved from the early stages of planning.

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“We need to make sure that we’re able to produce these annual reports on a regular basis so that the people of Fiji can look at those reports and be able to hold the Ministry of Health accountable for if it’s actually delivered on the plan or not. So accountability from the Ministry of Health ensuring that we get these annual reports, the financial reports, they need to be made available not just to the Fiji Medical Association, but to the entire country.”

He says better coordination between doctors, nurses, allied health workers and the Ministry is needed to ensure the plan reflects the realities on the ground.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Cika Matana say, the Ministry has started closer monitoring and has established a financial risk management committee to scrutinise spending and identify wastage.

She says an implementation plan will also be developed, with the Fiji Medical Association and other stakeholders expected to be involved.