Tennessee court bars Parton’s nephew from estate business

Bryan Seaver, left, walks with his aunt Dolly Parton backstage at the CMA Awards in 2019. [Photo Credit: CNN Entertainment]

A Tennessee judge granted Dolly Parton’s estate a temporary restraining order Wednesday against the late singer’s nephew Bryan Seaver and his private security company.

She’s Alive, the entity founded to manage Parton’s estate, had filed the complaint against Seaver and Squadron Augmented Protection Services a day prior. The estate accused Seaver of threatening to commit violence and destroy his aunt’s legacy and business empire in court filings.

As part of the order, Seaver and SAPS must refrain from talking with or being within 1,000 feet (305 meters) of She’s Alive employees, attorneys and business partners. The order is also meant to keep him from interfering with its business relationships.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Parton’s estate accused the country music icon’s nephew of threatening to commit violence and destroy his aunt’s legacy and business empire in court filings submitted Tuesday, and asked a judge to keep him away from its employees and business dealings.

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Court documents filed in Nashville offered the first signs of discord in a carefully managed estate process for one of the most beloved personalities in music and beyond.

Seaver, who owns a company that provided Parton’s security detail and was handpicked by the star to announce her death from cancer last month, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment.

In the temporary restraining order request filed by She’s Alive, the entity that manages and protects Parton’s professional property and business, and other court documents, it claims Seaver sent increasingly threatening messages over the last several weeks. She’s Alive is run by Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime manager.

Last week, “She’s Alive” terminated Seaver and Squadron Augmented Protection Services, saying his “terrorizing conduct made their continued retention untenable,” according to court documents.

The court documents showcase a series of text messages and emails She’s Alive says were sent by Seaver starting just before Parton’s death. The messages begin with threats to destroy the brand, and then after her death, depict Seaver reveling in his newfound fame and calling himself an “international arms dealer.”