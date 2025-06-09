InterContinental Fiji wins top spa award

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa has been named Fiji’s Best Resort Spa 2026 at the World Spa Awards.

This marks the second time the resort has received the award, following win in 2022.

The award recognises excellence in spa and wellness services, including the quality of treatments, personalised service and overall guest experience.

The resort has also recently expanded its facilities with the introduction of an infrared sauna and cold plunge experience, aimed at supporting recovery and wellness.

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Regional General Manager for Fiji and the Pacific at IHG Hotels & Resorts Lachlan Walker says the award reflects the dedication and professionalism of the spa team.

He says receiving the recognition for a second time reinforces the resort’s commitment to providing wellness experiences while incorporating Fijian hospitality.