Unsafe water raises health concerns

[Photo: File]

A water shortage on Batiki Island is now becoming a health concern, with a rise in diarrhoea cases reported at the nursing station.

The Health Ministry has deployed an emergency team to the island, while communities are being urged to boil their drinking water.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says untreated water can lead to diarrhoea and other illnesses.

Dr Lalabalavu adds that prolonged dry conditions have depleted rainwater supplies on Batiki, leaving communities with limited water.

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“But again, you know, if they are drinking untreated water, they’re bound to have illnesses relating to diarrhea and so forth. So, that is why our team within the Eastern Division is working hand-in-hand with the communities to ensure that they find hotspot areas where there are cases of increased diarrhea or LTD illnesses.”

The Ministry has deployed an emergency team to monitor the situation and support affected communities.

Dr Lalabalavu is urging people in Batiki and other outer islands to take extra care with their drinking water.

He adds that the water shortage also highlights the challenge of providing treated water to rural communities.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the Government’s long-term goal is to provide treated water nationwide.

“We have the Water Plan 2050. The target is to have 100% treated water throughout the nation. Of course, those who are connected to the Water Authority of Fiji supply grid,

that’s treated water. Most of the untreated water is in rural communities.”