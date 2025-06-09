Fijian winger to feature in NRL preliminary final

All eyes will be on Mark Nawaqanitawase when he runs out for the Sydney Roosters in their NRL preliminary final showdown against the Dolphins tomorrow night.

The 26-year-old has played a huge role in the Roosters’ run to the preliminary final, scoring an impressive 40 tries since joining the club late in the 2024 season.

Nawaqanitawase has already produced some special moments in this year’s finals campaign. He pulled off a thrilling try in the Roosters’ opening qualifying final against the Panthers before backing it up with a two-try performance against the Sharks in their next finals clash.

Originally from Nadroga, Nawaqanitawase spent two seasons with the Waratahs in Super Rugby from 2020 and has also earned 11 appearances for the Wallabies.

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Now, with a place in the NRL Grand Final on the line, Nawaqanitawase will be looking to deliver another big performance on the biggest stage.

The Sydney Roosters take on the Dolphins at 9:50pm tomorrow, live on FBC Sports.