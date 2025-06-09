Referendum awareness urged before voting

[Photo: File]

People should be given the right information before voting in a referendum on the proposed new Constitution.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says there should be a public awareness campaign to explain what the referendum is, why it is being held, and what people will be voting on.

Kumar says many people may not know how a referendum works, where they will need to vote, and what the voting process will involve.

Kumar adds if people are not given the correct information beforehand, there could be confusion during the voting process.

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“No one knows. That is why it is very important to raise awareness. There should be awareness-raising. When the members of the public come to the referendum, they will also have to vote. But if they understand, it is okay.”

Kumar also raised concerns that very few people contributed to the constitutional review.

“Very few people have given their views to the Constitution Commission. It is not a good process to change the Constitution with so few people’s views. There should be a wider consultation. Because there was less time, the report came to us in that time.”

The Draft Constitution was tabled in Parliament this week .

Parliamentarians will now debate the document, while preparations for the referendum will continue.