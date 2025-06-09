Government clarifies constitutional review participation figures

[Photo: FILE]

The Government says the 3,873 people recorded as attending face to face consultations do not represent the total number of participants in the constitutional review process.

In a statement from the Office of the Attorney-General, the Government was responding to a newspaper article which reported that only one percent of Fijians took part in the review.

The Government says the figure recorded by the Constitution Review Commission specifically refers to people who attended consultations physically.

The CRC visited 105 venues and received 1,220 submissions comprising 832 individual and 388 collective submissions made through oral, written, virtual and online channels.

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The Government says participation also came through CSOs, religious and faith-based groups, academic institutions, traditional and community structures, and government institutions.

The Office of the Attorney General says some groups presented collective submissions through representatives, supported by petitions, signatures and identification.

It stresses that the figures should not be interpreted as meaning every individual represented, personally supported every aspect of a submission.

The process now moves to Parliament with debate on the CRC report scheduled to begin on September 28.