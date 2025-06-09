NATO steps up response to sabotage linked to Russia

source: Reuters

NATO is stepping up intelligence-sharing in response to a wave of sabotage and other incidents apparently linked to ‌Russia but should be “calm and confident” that it can handle any threat posed by Moscow, the alliance’s top commander told Reuters on Thursday.

The comments by US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich came after Denmark’s defence intelligence service warned that Russia was likely to intensify a hybrid war — a term that covers a range of attacks below the level of a ​conventional military assault — against the West in the coming months.

The Danish service added there was “a low but growing risk” that Moscow might launch a limited military ​attack against one or several NATO countries that border Russia.

“It’s concerning,” Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said of ⁠a string of incidents in recent weeks including an attempted drone attack at Germany’s Leipzig/Halle Airport and a Russian ship firing flares towards a Danish ​military helicopter.

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“But we should be calm and confident that we as an alliance, the most powerful alliance in history, have the tools that we need ​and have the mechanisms that we need in order to manage the risk here,” he added.