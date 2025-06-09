FMF IDC 2026 fixtures locked in

[File Photo]

The fixtures are set for the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship, with the tournament scheduled for October 6 to 11 in Suva.

Matches across the Super Premier, Premier and Senior divisions will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium, Buckhurst Park and Fiji FA Academy Ground.

The action gets underway on October 6, with the opening day featuring a full schedule across the three venues.

At the HFC Bank Stadium, Seaqaqa will meet Kiribati in the Premier Division at 11am, followed by Navua against Nadi at 1.30pm.

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Nasinu will then face Rewa at 3.30pm before Ba takes on Lautoka at 5.30pm.

The official opening is scheduled for 7.30pm, with Labasa and Suva closing out the day’s Super Premier action at 8pm.

The pool matches will continue on October 7 and 8 before the semi-finals take centre stage on Fiji Day, October 10.

Four semi-finals will be played across the HFC Bank Stadium and Buckhurst Park, with the Super Premier semi-finals scheduled for 2.30pm and 5pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The championship will conclude on Sunday, October 11, with the Senior Division final at 9.30am, the Premier Division final at 12pm and the Super Premier Division final at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The tournament will also feature a Veterans Challenge Match between Rewa Legends and Suva Legends at 1.30pm on Fiji Day.