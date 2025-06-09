Westpac backs next generation of Pacific bankers

[Photo: File]

Westpac Pacific is investing in the next generation of banking professionals through a six-month development programme bringing together emerging bankers from Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

The Future Banker Development Series is designed to strengthen participants’ skills, confidence and expertise as customer expectations and the financial sector continue to evolve.

The inaugural programme has 15 participants who have either completed the programme or are in its final stages.

Westpac Fiji Head of Corporate and Business Banking Cameron Penfold says developing local banking talent is critical as Fiji’s economy grows.

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He says the programme focuses on practical skills including communication, emotional intelligence, stakeholder engagement, customer conversations and personal effectiveness.

Participants combine virtual learning, peer collaboration and practical workplace experience, drawing on the wider Westpac Group’s expertise while focusing on the realities of Pacific banking.

Penfold says developing people who can provide trusted advice and help customers make confident financial decisions is increasingly important.

He says the programme also creates opportunities for Fijians to build long-term careers in banking.

“Developing local capability not only benefits our employees, it also strengthens our ability to support customers, businesses and Fiji’s long-term economic development.”

Westpac says the programme reflects its wider commitment to strengthening banking capability across the Pacific while maintaining a strong focus on local knowledge and customer needs.

Westpac has operated in Fiji for more than a century, with its first Suva branch opening in 1901.