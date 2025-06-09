Bula Boys focus on long-term goal

For the Bula Boys, the MSG Cup is about more than just winning matches.

The tournament is being used to sharpen combinations and build momentum ahead of the next FIFA international window.

Coach Stephane Auvary says the focus is on developing a team capable of competing at the highest level.

He believes that if they stick to their current training structure and long-term plan, chances of Fiji qualifying for the World Cup is very high.

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“If we do things right, if we’re patient enough and continue to build that culture that we’re building, and if we find all the talents that are willing to play for the national team, because we have talent but some of them are not willing to play for the national team. If we do things in this order, we will be ready and God will decide who goes through.”

Meanwhile, the Bula Boys will play Papua New Guinea at 7pm on Sunday.