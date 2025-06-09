Female soldier makes history at State House

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Private Melaia Biu has made history as the first female soldier to stand guard at the State House.

The 29-year-old from Korotolu in Moce, Lau, is serving with the Third Fiji Infantry Regiment.

She took up the ceremonial duty this week, standing guard at the main entrance to State House.

The role requires soldiers to remain at their post for hours at a time, similar to the ceremonial guards at Buckingham Palace.

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Private Biu has also served in major military exercises, including Exercise Guadalcanal and Exercise Bougainville.

She is also an Army and national cricket representative.

Biu is currently part of a 3FIR contingent taking part in the Thin Red Line ceremony at the conclusion of the Indo-Pacific Intelligence Chiefs Conference in Nadi.

Her historic appointment is being described as another step in the growing contribution of women to the RFMF.