Kulas out of MSG Cup final contention

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji Football Association FB page]

Despite the Fiji Kulas’ hopes of reaching the MSG Prime Ministers Cup final being over, the side will be out to play for national pride when they meet New Caledonia in their final match of the competition next Tuesday.

The national women’s football team are out of contention for a place in the final after three consecutive defeats.

The Kulas started with a 4–0 defeat to Papua New Guinea before going down 1–0 to Vanuatu.

They produced a stronger showing against Solomon Islands but were again denied, with Lorina Solosaia’s 75th-minute strike deciding the match.

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While Fiji is out of contention, the battle for the top two places and a spot in the October 3 final remains very much alive.

Vanuatu have completed three matches and sit strongly placed after their 5–0 victory over New Caledonia. Their remaining match against Papua New Guinea on Saturday will have a major bearing on the final race.

Papua New Guinea have made a perfect start with two wins from two matches. They face Vanuatu on Saturday before completing their pool campaign against Solomon Islands next Tuesday.

Solomon Islands remain in the hunt following their victory over Fiji.

They first face New Caledonia on Saturday before a potentially important final pool match against Papua New Guinea.

For New Caledonia, the task is more difficult after defeats to Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu. They still have matches against Solomon Islands and Fiji remaining.

Fiji and New Caledonia meet at 7pm next Tuesday, after Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands clash at 4pm.

With the top two teams qualifying for the final, the next two match days will determine who remains in the race for the MSG Prime Ministers Cup crown.