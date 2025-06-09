Fijiana XV focuses on finishing

Making the most of every opportunity has been a major focus for the Vodafone Fijiana XV as they prepare for their final clash of the WXV Global Series.

Head coach Willie Walker says the team has shown it can create scoring opportunities, but converting those chances into points is an area they have been working hard to improve.

The Fijiana have also used the week to address other areas of their game, including running lines and set-pieces, as they look to sharpen their overall performance.

Walker believes that if the side can improve their finishing and capitalise on the opportunities they create, they have the potential to reach new heights.

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“One of the best things of this team is their ability to create opportunities, on several occasions beat defenders, and create line breaks but we just need to be clinical in making use of these opportunities.”

The Fijiana XV will play their final Global Series match against the Netherlands at 4pm on Saturday.