Ba FC celebrates BOG win with fans

The Ba Football Association has spent the past few days celebrating its Extra Battle of the Giants triumph by giving fans and supporters the opportunity to get a hold of the prestigious trophy.

Officials from the association have been taking the trophy around Ba Town, stopping at various venues to meet fans and take photographs with them.

Ba FC last won the title in 2018, ending an eight-year drought after defeating Rewa 2–1 in the final at their home ground, 4R Govind Park Stadium.

Ba FA President Praneel Dayal says the victory was historic not only for the team but for the entire district of Ba.

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“This is not just a historic achievement for us but for the whole of Ba. We are grateful to have strong support from our fans, this is for them.”

He dedicated the achievement to the club’s fans and supporters, who have continued to stand behind the team throughout the years.