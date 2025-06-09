US pledges $267m more to fight Ebola in central Africa

Congolese medical workers dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) carry children tested and cleared off from Ebola from Saint Nicholas orphanage. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

The US State Department on Wednesday pledged an additional $267 million ​toward fighting the Ebola outbreak in ‌central Africa, as health authorities battle to get the deadly virus under control.

Senior State ​Department officials announced the funding on ​the sidelines of the UN General ⁠Assembly, where they hoped other countries ​would pledge new funds toward a target ​of $2 billion to deal with the disease, mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The ​outbreak was detected in May and ​is already the second most lethal on record, behind one ‌in ⁠West Africa from 2014 to 2016.

The pledge brings the Trump administration’s commitment to tackling the outbreak to $886 million, including $107 ​million from ​the Department ⁠of Health and Human Services in addition to State Department ​funding.

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The assistance would help countries ​contain ⁠the outbreak at its source, one of the officials said, such as for ⁠building ​treatment facilities, providing diagnostics ​and medical countermeasures for health workers in the field.