Five day training concludes on a high note

[Photo: Fiji Association of Sport & National Olympic Committee/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The ACE Educator Training concluded yesterday at the FASANOC Office after five days of learning, collaboration and professional development.

Held from June 15–19, the program brought together 17 participants from various sports and organizations, all working to enhance their skills as athlete educators.

Throughout the week, participants took part in interactive sessions, shared experiences and explored key topics focused on athlete development and wellbeing.

The training ended with participant assessments, allowing attendees to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they had gained during the programme.

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