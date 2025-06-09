Fiji U20 ready for World Championship campaign

SportsWorld Fiji Under-20 head coach Andrew Osborne knows the importance of having a winning start ahead of the World Juniors World Championships, if they want to have a successful campaign.

With the side set to face France in their opening clash, Osborne says they are expecting a physical encounter, but says the boys are ready for the challenge.

After recently competing in the Rugby Championship in South Africa, Osborne says they had a good look at their opponents and know what to expect.

“We know it’s going to be a physical one, and we don’t expect anything less. They are one of the best teams in the world, so we need to make a statement and start well.”

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They will leave for Georgia tomorrow for the World Champions, and face Australia next weekend.