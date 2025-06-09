Fiji Men's Netball edge NZ in thrilling clash

Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook

In a historic showdown that marked the first-ever encounter between the two nations on the netball court, the Fiji Men’s team carved their names into the history books with a narrow 43-42 win over New Zealand on Day One of competition yesterday in Suva.

The high-intensity match lived up to the hype, with both teams locked in a fierce battle from start to finish.

Fiji held their nerve in the dying moments of the game, with accurate shooting and disciplined defence proving the difference against a relentless New Zealand side.

Article continues after advertisement

This landmark victory is a massive statement from the Fijian men, showing their growth, resilience and hunger to challenge the best on the international stage.

Meanwhile Fiji A defeated Tonga 60-37 in the opening match.

The action continues today with Fiji A taking on New Zealand at 5.30pm, followed by Tonga going head-to-head with Fiji in what promises to be another exciting round of matches at 7.30 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can watch the matches LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.