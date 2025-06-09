Qauia residents receive free health services

[Photo: FILE]

Approximately 194 residents of Qauia Settlement have accessed free health services during a four-day outreach programme by Medical Services Pacific.

The initiative brought essential medical care closer to the community, offering free eye and ear checks, HIV testing, and consultations on breast and prostate cancer awareness.

Community members say the programme has improved access to healthcare while encouraging more people to prioritise regular health checks.

Lami District Officer Taufa Qoro says turnout has exceeded expectations since the first day.

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“But through this awareness, through this program, you know, people come out in numbers asking questions, wanting to know more and at the same time, it’s helping us and it’s also telling us that, you know, you have to do this to be healthy, to live long and also share it with your family.”

Youths of Qauia have also embraced the initiative, with many taking advantage of free HIV testing and other health services.

The outreach is part of ongoing efforts to improve awareness and encourage early action on health concerns within communities.