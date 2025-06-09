Exhibition celebrates shared heritage

[Photo: FILE]

France and Fiji are strengthening their cultural partnership through the “Fiji 1838: Face to Face” exhibition, which showcases rare historical drawings that offer a unique glimpse into Fiji’s past.

Speaking at the opening, French Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Benjamin Delannoy highlighted that the exhibition symbolizes the strong friendship and growing cultural partnership between the two countries.

He adds that while France and Fiji collaborate on climate change, biodiversity and regional issues, cultural cooperation is equally important in strengthening ties between their people.

Delannoy says the exhibition features nearly 200-year-old drawings created during an 1838 French expedition to Fiji, many of which have remained largely unseen by the public.

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“At a time when many 19th-century European accounts focused mainly on chiefs and warriors, these drawings also portray women in their many roles within Fijian society as mothers, producers, craftspeople, custodians of knowledge and active members of their communities.”

He says the exhibition is the result of cooperation between French and Fijian museums, researchers and artists, bringing Fiji’s history and local perspectives together.

Fiji Museum Chief Executive Armando Lowe says an exhibition catalogue will be launched in October, giving the public better access to Fiji’s history.

“As a national museum, we believe heritage is most valuable when it tells a forward story and includes multiple voices and perspectives. That philosophy lies at the heart of Fiji 1838: Face to Face. This collaboration extends far beyond Fiji.”

Lowe says the artworks, kept in France for many years, are now being shared with the people of Fiji, allowing them to reconnect with their heritage.