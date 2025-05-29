Fiji FACT tickets soar as tournament nears

Anticipation for the Bic Fiji FACT is building rapidly, with ticket sales soaring past 6,000 already.

Fans from across the nation are eagerly planning their leisure time, starting with tomorrow’s public holiday, to come and support their respective teams.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf confirmed that the 10% online pre-sale deal proved highly successful, generating overwhelming interest.

“I think there are not many tickets left for tomorrow in the grandstand. Online sales have been very encouraging, and we have sold over 6,000 tickets already.”

Meanwhile, just hours before the tournament kicks off tomorrow at 12:30 PM, the Fiji FA elections will be held at the Vatuwaqa headquarters at 10:00 AM.

Match Day 1 promises an exciting start to the competition.

The action begins with Bula Rentals & Tours Nadi facing PartsLink Automotive / Manasa Export Nadroga at 12:30 PM, followed by Blue Gas Navua against Paradise Seafood Supplies Lautoka at 2:30 PM.

Ajay Trading Rewa will then take on Dayals Sawmillers Ba at 4:30 PM, leading up to the official opening ceremony at 6:30 PM.

The day’s events will conclude with hosts Stratum Construction Suva battling Extra Supermarket Labasa at 7:00 PM.

Live commentary of the entire tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.





