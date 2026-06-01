Fiji FACT semis to be decided today

The race for a place in the BiC Fiji FACT 2026 semifinals will go down to the wire today as teams head into the final round of group matches at Subrail Park in Labasa.

After two days of intense football, only Lautoka has put itself in a strong position to qualify, while the remaining semifinal spots remain wide open.

The action begins at 11am with Ba taking on Nasinu in a crucial Group B clash.

Ba will be looking to rebound from its defeat to Lautoka, while Nasinu, still without a point, will be aiming to finish its campaign on a positive note.

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At 1pm, Suva meets Navua in a must-win Group A encounter.

Suva remains unbeaten after draws against Labasa and Rewa, while Navua needs all three points to keep its semifinal hopes alive.

The spotlight then shifts to the 3pm showdown between Edefending champions Labasa and Rewa.

Rewa tops Group A with four points and can secure qualification with a victory.

Labasa, backed by home support, can also book a semifinal berth with a win after drawing its opening two matches.

The final group-stage match at 5pm sees Nadroga FC face Lautoka FC.

Lautoka leads Group B with six points following wins over Nasinu and Ba and needs only a draw to confirm its place in the semifinals.

Nadroga, fresh from a 4-0 victory over Nasinu, will be chasing an upset to strengthen its qualification chances.

Group B remains finely balanced, with Lautoka leading on six points and Ba and Nadroga level on three points each. Nasinu is yet to get off the mark.

In Group A, Rewa sits on four points, while Suva and Labasa have two points apiece. Navua remains in contention with one point.

You can listen to the Live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.