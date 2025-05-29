Father on coaching bench, son on opposite side of field

Laughter and light-hearted banter filled the air as the Saukuru family shared a special moment before kick-off in Round 12 of the Jersey Flegg Cup over the weekend, but once the whistle blew, it was all business.

Solomone Saukuru proudly pulled on the Wests Tigers jersey while his father, serving as a coaching mentor for the Kaiviti Silktails watched intently from the opposing bench.

Playing near their hometown of Nadi, the match was more than just another game it became a proud and unforgettable moment for both father and son.

20-year-old Saukuru says he wants to continue refining his game with one goal in mind: to earn a call-up to represent Fiji on the international stage.

“Hopefully I play NRL but also hope to play for Fiji Bati, play for my home country and play for my people.”

He says it was a lot of fun lining up against his dad’s team.

“My father is the assistant coach for Silktails, we were joking around before the game but when the game is on you know it’s all serious business but yeah it was all good.”

His father, who’s been part of the Dragons, Bulldogs and Wests Tigers before joining the Silktails, says this is the first time he’s found himself on the opposite side of the field.

“It was very different, I have never coached against any of my sons but yeah with Solo, well done to him, he played alright. His second year of full time NRL, he goes into his third year next year next year. He has been in the Tigers season for a while now, he is young, he is only 20 so he really wants to play for Fiji Bati that’s a big goal of his and I support him in every way.”

The West Tigers are currently 8th on the standings and will meet Sharks this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Kaiviti Silktails will host the Bulldogs in round 13 this Saturday aswell at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 12pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.





