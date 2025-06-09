Sisters share Pearls dream

[Source: File]

Representing Fiji alongside her younger sister has made this Fiji Pearls campaign even more special for Nanise Waqaira.

The national representative says she is proud to see younger sister Eseta Waqaira earn an opportunity in the Pearls environment, with both siblings now sharing the experience of representing their family and community on the national stage.

“I’m really proud because she’s my younger sister and coming from my family, we’re pretty much the only ones that have reached that stage and that environment.”

Waqaira says wearing the national colours together is a moment their family will cherish.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a really proud moment having to do it with your sister and I’m just looking forward to playing more with her.”

The sisters are currently part of the Fiji Pearls setup as preparations continue for the upcoming qualifiers.