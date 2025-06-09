Rugby

Fiji vs Scotland: Can the Flying Fijians finish on a high?

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

July 18, 2026 4:58 pm

[Source: Scottish Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji’s final Nations Championship pool match against Scotland this weekend arrives at a fascinating moment for both teams. On paper, Scotland enter as favourites. In reality, there are enough storylines and recent trends to suggest this could be much tighter than many expect.

Fiji have endured a brutal start to the competition. They opened with a 39-24 defeat to Wales before suffering a crushing 73-8 loss to England. Those two results leave them winless and with significant questions around their defensive structure and discipline.

Scotland’s campaign has been more encouraging. Gregor Townsend’s men produced an impressive 47-38 victory away to Argentina before going down 42-28 to world champions South Africa. While they lost in Pretoria, scoring four tries against the Springboks showed the Scots remain one of the most dangerous attacking sides in world rugby.

Looking beyond the tournament, Scotland’s broader form is also stronger. During the 2026 Six Nations they defeated Wales (26-23) and France (50-40), demonstrating an ability to score heavily against Tier 1 opposition.

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One result that Scotland will not have forgotten is Fiji’s 29-14 victory over them in July 2025. That win was one of the biggest achievements in recent Fijian rugby and proved that the island nation can physically dominate Scotland when they win the collision battle.

However, there is another side to the head-to-head record. Scotland had previously beaten Fiji comfortably in 2024 (57-17) and also won meetings in 2022 and 2020. Overall, Scotland have traditionally handled Fiji well, particularly when they can control possession and force Fiji into long defensive sequences.

Avoid giving Scotland easy possession through penalties and handling errors.
Even in difficult circumstances, Fiji remain one of the most naturally gifted attacking teams in world rugby. Their offloading game and ability to generate momentum from turnover ball can unsettle any defence. Scotland’s loss to South Africa exposed moments of defensive vulnerability when opponents attacked with speed and directness.

The physical battle up front will also be critical. Fiji were overwhelmed by England last week, but they possess forwards capable of matching Scotland’s pack if they improve their set-piece execution and breakdown work.

Across their first two Nations Championship matches, Scotland scored 75 points. Fiji scored just 32. Scotland’s attack has looked organised and varied, with strong kicking tactics creating opportunities out wide.

Perhaps more importantly, Scotland appear better equipped to manage the game. Their experienced spine regularly controls territory and tempo, whereas Fiji have struggled when opponents force them into structured rugby rather than open play.

Scotland will likely target Fiji’s confidence early. After conceding 73 points to England, the Flying Fijians may be vulnerable if Scotland can establish an early scoreboard advantage.

This contest is essentially a clash of rugby philosophies.

Scotland thrive through organisation, tactical kicking and phase-building. Fiji thrive through instinct, athleticism and chaos. If the match becomes structured, Scotland should take control. If it opens up and turns into a high-tempo contest with broken play, Fiji’s chances rise dramatically.

Despite Fiji’s ability to produce moments of brilliance, recent results suggest Scotland arrive with greater consistency, confidence and attacking efficiency.

The biggest concern for Fiji is defence. Conceding 112 points across two matches against Wales and England is difficult to overlook. Scotland may not possess England’s power, but they have shown enough attacking quality to exploit defensive weaknesses.

Expect Fiji to be considerably more competitive than they were against England, but Scotland’s structure, game management and recent form make them slight-to-clear favourites heading into the weekend. The opening 20 minutes will be crucial, if Fiji start fast and play with freedom, an upset is possible. If Scotland dictate territory early, they should have enough class to close it out.

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