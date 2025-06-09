Namosi and Tavua edge rivals in tight U20

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Namosi and Tavua recorded narrow victories in Round Three of the Vodafone Vanua Championship Under-20 competition today.

At Nasau Park, Namosi edged Ovalau 15-13 in one of the closest matches of the round, while Tavua claimed a hard-fought 22-21 win over Vatukoula at Theodore Park.

Macuata also secured a narrow victory, defeating Cakaudrove 18-17 at Ratu Ganilau Park.

In other results, Northland overcame Coastland 19-8 at Ratu Cakobau Park, while Serua produced the biggest win of the round, thrashing Nasinu 63-17 at Thompson Park.

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The clash between Ra and the Northern Bulls at Narauyaba Sports Ground was abandoned due to weather conditions.

The results continue to shape the race for playoff positions as the competition heads into the next round.