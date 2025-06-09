Drua signs Nadroga's Ratuniyarawa

Ratuniyarawa at the Drua base in Nadi after his signing for the 2027 season.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has added more homegrown firepower to its forward pack, signing experienced Nadroga forward and Flying Fijian Manueli Ratuniyarawa to its main squad ahead of the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The signing marks a significant milestone for the former police officer, who has spent several seasons representing the Stallions in Fiji’s domestic competition and now has the chance to step up to professional rugby.

Originally from Korotogo village in Nadroga, he was the first from his village to feature for the Flying Fijians in 2020 and is now the first to sign with the Drua.

The former Queen Victoria School student recently featured for Rugby Club Batumi, helping the side claim the 2025/26 Georgia Didi 10 Premier competition title.

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He earned a place in the Flying Fijians squad for the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in Europe and made his Test debut off the bench against Georgia at Murrayfield, helping Fiji win 38–24.

He was also selected for the World Barbarian XV that same year, which faced England.

Before stepping onto the international 15s stage, Ratuniyarawa was part of the Fijian Men’s 7s program in 2018 and 2019.