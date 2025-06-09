Drua duo called up for First Nations & Pasifika XV team

Source: Supplied

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua duo prop Mesake Doge and lock Mesake Vocevoce have been named in the First Nations & Pasifika squad to face the British and Irish Lions next Tuesday.

They are the first current Fijian internationals to face the British & Irish Lions since the famous 1977 win.

The Drua duo secured their spots after strong seasons with the Drua and recent Flying Fijians campaigns.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson praised their selection and says it’s an outstanding opportunity for both players to represent Pacific Nations in this milestone match.

Stephenson wished them luck, confident they would represent Fiji with pride.

Head coach Toutai Kefu also expressed his excitement to lead this unique team against the Lions.

He says It’s incredibly exciting to unveil the players that are set to be involved in this unique team.

Both Doge and Vocevoce recently featured for the Flying Fijians against the Wallabies and Scotland.

The match kicks off at 9.45pm in Naarm, Melbourne.

